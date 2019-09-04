KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HankookShellOil 325,500 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 14,200 UP 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 42,150 UP 350
TaekwangInd 1,114,000 DN 8,000
SsangyongCement 6,000 UP 30
DB HiTek 15,300 UP 450
CJ 81,400 UP 800
JWPHARMA 27,800 UP 500
LGInt 16,950 UP 150
DongkukStlMill 6,270 UP 50
SBC 16,600 UP 100
Hyundai M&F INS 24,100 UP 100
KAL 22,350 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,700 UP 10
LG Corp. 71,700 UP 800
SsangyongMtr 3,120 DN 30
BoryungPharm 12,350 0
L&L 12,950 UP 250
NamyangDairy 512,000 UP 5,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,900 UP 1,050
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,900 UP 500
Shinsegae 255,000 UP 6,000
Nongshim 251,500 UP 10,000
SGBC 39,000 UP 500
Hyosung 87,100 UP 500
Binggrae 56,700 DN 300
GCH Corp 19,250 UP 150
LotteChilsung 138,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,750 UP 200
POSCO 211,000 0
SPC SAMLIP 88,800 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 194,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,750 UP 1,850
KUMHOTIRE 4,205 UP 25
DB INSURANCE 48,300 UP 550
SamsungElec 44,100 UP 850
NHIS 12,250 UP 50
SK Discovery 23,050 UP 250
LS 45,550 DN 300
GC Corp 111,000 UP 1,000
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
