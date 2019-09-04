KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,350 UP 50
KorElecTerm 47,150 DN 300
NamhaeChem 8,800 DN 50
DONGSUH 18,100 UP 50
BGF 5,990 UP 50
SamsungEng 15,450 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 87,100 UP 900
PanOcean 4,880 DN 5
SAMSUNG CARD 33,500 UP 350
CheilWorldwide 25,250 DN 200
KT 27,300 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL194000 DN500
LG Uplus 13,350 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,700 UP 100
KT&G 101,500 UP 1,000
DHICO 6,110 UP 80
LG Display 14,300 UP 100
Kangwonland 28,800 UP 500
NAVER 151,000 UP 500
Kakao 138,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 551,000 UP 1,000
DSME 28,300 UP 400
DSINFRA 6,210 0
DWEC 4,205 UP 20
Donga ST 86,000 UP 1,100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,750 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 226,500 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 215,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 32,150 UP 550
LGH&H 1,241,000 UP 10,000
LGCHEM 321,500 DN 500
KEPCO E&C 18,300 UP 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,600 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,600 UP 550
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,500 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 62,100 UP 400
Celltrion 167,500 UP 7,000
Huchems 21,750 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 171,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 77,600 UP 700
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
