Insurers' lending edges up in Q2
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Loans extended by South Korean insurance companies inched up in the second quarter, but the loan default rate fell slightly, data showed Thursday.
Insurers' outstanding loans totaled 227.3 trillion won (US$188 billion) as of the end of June, up 2.6 trillion won, or 1.2 percent, from the prior quarter, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Their loans to households rose 0.01 percent on-quarter to 121.1 trillion won, mostly from loans backed by insurance premiums.
Lending to companies went up 2.5 percent on-quarter to 105.7 trillion won in the second quarter.
The loan delinquency rate, which measures the proportion of loan principal or unpaid interest for at least a month, came to 0.29 percent as of end-June, down 0.01 percentage point from three months ago.
Insurers' nonperforming loans totaled 621.8 billion won in the second quarter, up 40.6 billion won from three months earlier.
