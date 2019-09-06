Music-themed culture complex to open on Seoul's Nodeul Island

Nodeul Island, located between Seoul's Yongsan and Dongjak districts, can be easily accessed by car or on foot via the Hangang Grand Bridge but has largely been abandoned and forgotten since its formation during the construction of the bridge in the 1920s. Parts of the island had long been used as tennis courts or vegetable gardens for some citizens. Nodeul Island, nine times the size of Seoul Plaza, covers an area of 150,000 square meters.