S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 4, 2019
All Headlines 16:45 September 04, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.157 1.150 +0.7
3-year TB 1.241 1.228 +1.3
10-year TB 1.344 1.331 +1.3
2-year MSB 1.260 1.247 +1.3
3-year CB (AA-) 1.741 1.734 +0.7
91-day CD 1.500 1.490 +1.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(URGENT) Top court orders review of lower court's ruling on ex-President Park Geun-hye's bribery case
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
U.S. says it respects S. Korea's decision to expedite return of bases
-
4
S. Korea calls on Japan to reconsider allowing use of imperial flag during Tokyo Olympics
-
5
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday