Family members found dead in Daejeon
All Headlines 20:45 September 04, 2019
DAEJEON, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Four family members were found dead in and around their home in the central city of Daejeon on Wednesday, police said.
The body of the father was found just outside of the apartment, while his wife and two children were found dead inside of the home.
A suicide note was found inside of the father's pants pocket, officials said. He is suspected to have jumped out of the apartment.
Police said they will continue to conduct an investigation to find the exact cause of their deaths.
