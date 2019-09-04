Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Family members found dead in Daejeon

All Headlines 20:45 September 04, 2019

DAEJEON, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Four family members were found dead in and around their home in the central city of Daejeon on Wednesday, police said.

The body of the father was found just outside of the apartment, while his wife and two children were found dead inside of the home.

A suicide note was found inside of the father's pants pocket, officials said. He is suspected to have jumped out of the apartment.

Police said they will continue to conduct an investigation to find the exact cause of their deaths.
(END)

Keywords
#family-death
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!