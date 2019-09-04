S. Korea basketball coach says team hit wall at world championship
WUHAN, China, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- After his team lost for the third straight game at the men's basketball world championship on Wednesday, South Korea head coach Kim Sang-shik said it felt like his team had slammed into a wall.
Nigeria hammered South Korea 108-66 in Group B action at the FIBA Basketball World Cup in Wuhan, China. South Korea had earlier lost to Argentina 95-69 and then to Russia 87-73.
South Korea was only down 17-15 after the first quarter but then went on to be outscored by 62-35 over the next 20 minutes in the rout.
South Korea's best game so far in the tournament came against Russia, when Kim's players put in strong, physical defensive efforts.
Kim said he expected much of the same, but Nigeria was simply too good.
"I wanted the players to be as physical as they were against Russia," Kim said. "But the Nigerian players were too strong and too fast. We got pushed around. Even after a made basket, we wanted to push the ball up the court, but we didn't execute it very well. It feels like we've hit into a wall again"
South Korea is trying to win its first world championship game since 1994. It will take two more cracks at it in the classification round on Friday and Sunday.
"We have to get used to switching on defense," the coach said. "We have to be able to hold our ground when we get mismatches on defense."
South Korea has been playing every other day since last Saturday, and most of the team were banged up by the end of Wednesday's rout.
"Our players did their best, but we couldn't do anything about the size disadvantage," said Kim, whose tallest player, center Kim Jong-kyu, is listed at 207 centimeters, or 6-foot-9. Nigeria brought 6-foot-11 center Micheal Eric off the bench, and he led his team with 17 points and nine rebounds.
South Korea also played with a heavy heart on Wednesday, with a Korean Basketball League (KBL) veteran Jung Jai-hong having died on Tuesday of a cardiac arrest.
Two of the national team players, Kim Sun-hyung and Choi Jun-yong, were Jung's teammates with the SK Knights, and all of them have played with or against the late player at some point in their careers.
South Korean players wore a black patch on their jersey in tribute to Jung, but they couldn't deliver a win for their fallen comrade.
"When we got the news, we were all shocked," Kim said. "The guys tried not to show it, but I am sure this was difficult for them."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
