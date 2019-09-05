Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:07 September 05, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- Parties to hold one-day confirmation hearing of Cho Kuk on Sept. 6 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Cho's hearing misses key witnesses (Kookmin Daily)
-- Belated Cho's hearing without his family as witness (Donga llbo)
-- Parties belatedly reach agreement to hold Cho's hearing (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Cho's confirmation hearing to be held without family witnesses (Segye Times)
-- Cho's wife asks Dongyang Univ. president to tell lies about daughter's award (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Dongyang Univ. president says he's never given award to Cho's daughter (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Cho's hearing at deadlock again due to opposition by Liberty Korea Party (Hankyoreh)
-- Cho family's private equity fund allegedly offered bribe to win bid for wireless network project in Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korean large discount outlets go through long-term recession (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Travelers can buy airline tickets with flight miles plus cash (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Rival parties agree to hold Cho Kuk hearing on Friday (Korea Herald)
-- Parties agree to one-day hearing for Cho Kuk (Korea Times)
-- School denies giving award to daughter of Cho (Korea JoongAng Daily)
(END)

