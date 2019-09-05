Korean-language dailies

-- Parties to hold one-day confirmation hearing of Cho Kuk on Sept. 6 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cho's hearing misses key witnesses (Kookmin Daily)

-- Belated Cho's hearing without his family as witness (Donga llbo)

-- Parties belatedly reach agreement to hold Cho's hearing (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Cho's confirmation hearing to be held without family witnesses (Segye Times)

-- Cho's wife asks Dongyang Univ. president to tell lies about daughter's award (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Dongyang Univ. president says he's never given award to Cho's daughter (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Cho's hearing at deadlock again due to opposition by Liberty Korea Party (Hankyoreh)

-- Cho family's private equity fund allegedly offered bribe to win bid for wireless network project in Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korean large discount outlets go through long-term recession (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Travelers can buy airline tickets with flight miles plus cash (Korea Economic Daily)

