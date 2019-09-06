(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 6)

In July, the BOK revised its growth outlook for the country's economy this year to 2.2 percent, down from the 2.5 percent it forecast three months earlier. The Ministry of Economy and Finance also recently cut its growth estimate for the year by 0.2 percentage point to a range between 2.4-2.5 percent. Such trimmed estimates, however, still seem rosy, given that most economic institutions at home and abroad have projected Asia's fourth-largest economy will expand less than 2 percent this year.