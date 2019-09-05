1956 -- Lee Joong-sup (1916-56), widely recognized as one of Korea's most talented modern painters, dies of hepatitis. Born in Pyongyang during Japanese colonial rule, he attended art school in Tokyo. He returned to Wonsan, now part of North Korea, and married Masako Yamamoto in 1945. After his wife and two sons returned to Japan in 1952 during the Korean War, he painted some of his most renowned works, with the theme of family predominant.

