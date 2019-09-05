Korea's current account surplus jumps to 9-month high in July
By Byun Duk-kun
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account surplus grew for a third consecutive month to a nine-month high in July on an increased trade surplus and a narrowing deficit in the service sector, central bank data showed Thursday.
The country's current account surplus came to US$6.95 billion in the month, the highest since October 2018, when the country posted a $9.35 billion surplus, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The country's current account balance has been in the black since April when the country posted a $664 million deficit, its first deficit in seven years.
The July tally also marks an increase from a $6.38 billion surplus posted the month before. From a year earlier, however, the figure marks a 18.7 percent plunge.
In July, the country's goods account surplus came to $6.19 billion, slightly dipping from a $6.27 billion surplus in the previous month.
Exports dipped 10.9 percent on-year to $48.26 billion in July, while imports fell 3 percent to $42.08 billion, according to the BOK.
The service account deficit, on the other hand, narrowed to $1.67 billion from $2.09 billion over the cited period.
The surplus in the primary income account nearly doubled to $3 billion from $1.54 billion in June.
