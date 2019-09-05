Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea's current account surplus jumps to 9-month high in July

All Headlines 08:00 September 05, 2019

By Byun Duk-kun

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's current account surplus grew for a third consecutive month to a nine-month high in July on an increased trade surplus and a narrowing deficit in the service sector, central bank data showed Thursday.

The country's current account surplus came to US$6.95 billion in the month, the highest since October 2018, when the country posted a $9.35 billion surplus, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The country's current account balance has been in the black since April when the country posted a $664 million deficit, its first deficit in seven years.

The July tally also marks an increase from a $6.38 billion surplus posted the month before. From a year earlier, however, the figure marks a 18.7 percent plunge.

In July, the country's goods account surplus came to $6.19 billion, slightly dipping from a $6.27 billion surplus in the previous month.

Exports dipped 10.9 percent on-year to $48.26 billion in July, while imports fell 3 percent to $42.08 billion, according to the BOK.

The service account deficit, on the other hand, narrowed to $1.67 billion from $2.09 billion over the cited period.

The surplus in the primary income account nearly doubled to $3 billion from $1.54 billion in June.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#current account
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!