Samsung may suffer slump in foundry biz: report
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's No.1 memory chipmaker, may encounter a slump in its foundry business as it faces hurdles in securing new clients, a report showed Thursday.
According to data compiled by TrendForce, Samsung's share in the global foundry market was estimated at 18.5 percent in the third quarter, slightly down from 19.1 percent in the first quarter. The South Korean tech giant's share in the sector was 18 percent in the second quarter.
In contrast, market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is expected to widen its gap with Samsung Electronics Co. in the foundry segment, with a 50.5-percent share in the July-September period, the data showed.
In the first quarter of 2019, TSMC racked up a market share of 48.1 percent, falling below the 50-percent mark posted the previous year amid the rise of Samsung Electronics.
A foundry is a business that makes chip designs for other companies that do not have semiconductor fabrication plants.
Samsung and TSMC have been locking horns in the foundry segment. Last year, both companies announced that they were ramping up 7nm extreme ultra-violet (EUV) systems to fabricate their finest chips for clients.
The nanometer measurement, which is a key metric in the semiconductor fabrication business, is an indicator of the space between transistors on a chip. The smaller the gap, the more challenging and expensive the chips generally are to develop and deploy.
In April, Samsung said it will invest 133 trillion won (US$110 billion) by 2030 to expand its non-memory and foundry business, in line with its efforts to diversify its portfolio.
The investment will allocate 73 trillion won for domestic R&D and 60 trillion won for production infrastructure, the tech giant said.
TrendForce said it will take a conservative view over the foundry industry this year due to the growing trade feud between Washington and Beijing.
"TrendForce points out that the foundry market as a whole has been significantly impacted by the recent escalation of the U.S.-China trade dispute," it said in a statement.
"The raising of tariffs on both sides has affected a large swath of the consumer electronics market, depressing the total annual demand for smartphones, notebook PCs, tablet computers," it added.
