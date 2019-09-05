Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

September 05, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/23 Rain 70

Incheon 27/23 Rain 70

Suwon 28/23 Rain 70

Cheongju 29/23 Rain 60

Daejeon 29/23 Rain 70

Chuncheon 27/22 Rain 80

Gangneung 28/22 Rain 40

Jeonju 30/23 Rain 60

Gwangju 29/23 Rain 60

Jeju 29/25 Rain 20

Daegu 30/22 Sunny 60

Busan 29/24 Cloudy 20

(END)

