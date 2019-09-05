Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 September 05, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/23 Rain 70
Incheon 27/23 Rain 70
Suwon 28/23 Rain 70
Cheongju 29/23 Rain 60
Daejeon 29/23 Rain 70
Chuncheon 27/22 Rain 80
Gangneung 28/22 Rain 40
Jeonju 30/23 Rain 60
Gwangju 29/23 Rain 60
Jeju 29/25 Rain 20
Daegu 30/22 Sunny 60
Busan 29/24 Cloudy 20
(END)
