Kia launches face-lifted Mohave SUV in S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's second largest automaker, on Thursday launched the face-lifted model of its Mohave sport utility vehicle (SUV) here to take on Hyundai's Palisade and other large-sized SUVs.
The Mohave the Master comes with a 3-liter, six-cylinder turbo diesel engine linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission that will produce a maximum 260 horsepower.
Kia said it has improved the structure of rear-wheel suspension for the updated Mohave, providing more driving comfort by smoothing out bumps and enhancing traction.
The company said it also reduced engine noise and vibration by upgrading the dash panel and heater hose. Its safety features include blind-spot collision avoidance assist and driver attention warning.
The revamped SUV will have a six-seat model, in addition to the existing five and seven seaters.
The Mohave the Master sells at the starting price of 47 million won (US$34,600), rising to 51.6 million won depending on the trim.
The company said Mohave facelift preorders received in the last 11 days reached 7,000 units.
The updated Mohave is expected to compete with Hyundai Motor Co.'s Palisade and GM Korea Co.'s Traverse in the large-size SUV market here.
From January to August, Kia's sales fell 1.9 percent to 1,808,100 autos from 1,842,823 during the same period last year. In particular, domestic sales plunged 7.1 percent on-year to 333,312 units in the first eight months of the year.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit western South Korea on Sat.
-
3
U.S. says it respects S. Korea's decision to expedite return of bases
-
4
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea as early as Friday
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Lingling likely to affect S. Korea as early as Friday