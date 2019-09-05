S. Korea proposes investment fund with Russia
SEJONG, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Thursday proposed creating a massive investment fund with Russia to develop key industrial materials, parts and equipment.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, said the fund could help Russia commercialize its basic science and technology for overseas sales, while South Korea can diversify import sources of key materials, parts and equipment.
"I am confident that the fund would create a new value chain that would facilitate economic cooperation in materials, parts and equipment sectors," Hong said in a speech for about 150 South Korean and Russian officials on the sidelines of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum under way in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok.
He did not give any further details on the size of the proposed fund.
The proposal is the latest in a series of South Korea's efforts to cope with Japan's export curbs on key industrial materials against South Korea over a historical issue.
South Korea is pushing for the localizations of key industrial materials, parts and equipment to reduce South Korea's heavy reliance on Japan.
In July, Tokyo imposed tighter regulations on exports to Seoul of three materials -- resist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide -- that are critical for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays.
Japan later removed South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trade partners in retaliation against last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
This month, Seoul is also set to drop Tokyo from its own list of favored trade partners.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
U.S. says it respects S. Korea's decision to expedite return of bases
-
3
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit western South Korea on Sat.
-
4
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea as early as Friday
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Lingling likely to affect S. Korea as early as Friday