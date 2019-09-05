Asset managers' Q2 profits fall on investment losses
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Asset management companies in South Korea saw their combined second-quarter profit decline on-quarter, hit by losses from their stock investment, data showed Thursday.
The combined net profit of 260 asset management firms came to 212.8 billion won (US$176 million) in the April-June period, compared with a profit of 243.7 billion won a quarter earlier, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
The decline in profits came as they posted a combined loss of 59.5 billion won from stock investment during the quarter, the FSS said.
South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index has slipped about 11 percent since early this year, as the nation's economy is grappling with the bruising trade war between the United States and China.
Their combined assets rose 3.8 percent to 1,093 trillion won at the end of June.
According to the FSS, 118 asset management firms, or 45.4 percent of the total, reported net losses during the second quarter, with the remainder posting net profits.
