Doosan Heavy unit bags 200-bln won deal for British nuke plant
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's top power equipment maker, said Thursday its European affiliate has bagged an order worth 200 billion won (US$166 million) for a nuclear power plant construction project in Britain.
Doosan Heavy said a consortium, including its British affiliate Doosan Babcock Ltd., has signed a deal with NNB GenCo, a subsidiary of French state-owned EDF Energy, to supply machinery, electric measurement and air ventilation equipment for the Hinkley Point C nuclear power project in Somerset, Britain.
Under the deal, Doosan Babcock will supply 200 billion worth of equipment, it added.
The Hinkley Point C is the first nuclear power station to be built in Britain in nearly 20 years. The project is expected to be completed in 2025.
Doosan Heavy acquired its British power service unit from Japan's Engineering & Shipbuilding Co for $170 million in 2006.
