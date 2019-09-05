Justice minister nominee faces fresh corruption allegations involving his wife
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Controversy over the suitability for office of Cho Kuk, the justice minister nominee, has flared up again over allegations that his wife fabricated a certificate to help their daughter enter a medical school.
Cho's wife, surnamed Chung, a professor at Dongyang University, faces allegations that she forged the dean's award certificate in 2012 to prove her daughter had done voluntary work at an English education-related center at the university in Yeongju, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Chung was chief of the center at that time.
Cho's 28-year-old daughter allegedly used the document as proof of receiving awards when she enrolled in Pusan National University's medical school in 2014.
The fresh allegation came to light after prosecutors raided the university earlier this week for a probe into a series of accusations of corruption involving Cho's family.
His wife also faces allegations that she might have attempted to destroy evidence.
Dongyang University Dean Choi Sung-hae said that Chung asked him to say he had entrusted her with the authority to issue the dean's award certificate.
"I am well aware of Prof. Chung. If I had granted such an certificate, I would have definitely remembered that. I've never issued it for her daughter," Choi told reporters after being questioned by the prosecution.
Separately, Cho told reporters that he is identifying the truth of the allegation and will explain everything at a confirmation hearing expected to be held Friday.
Cho has already faced a string of corruption allegations involving his family, including that his daughter received preferential treatment in entering elite colleges and that his family made a dubious investment in a private equity fund.
Negative public sentiment apparently eased a little after Cho held a press conference on Monday to address the corruption scandal.
But the allegations relating to his wife are likely to be the main point of contention at the upcoming confirmation hearing.
Political parties earlier agreed to hold a hearing on Cho on Monday and Tuesday, but it fell through amid partisan wrangling over a list of witnesses.
President Moon Jae-in is moving toward appointing Cho as he asked the National Assembly to send a hearing report on him by Friday.
Rival parties agreed Wednesday to hold a hearing for Cho on Friday. The parliamentary legislation committee agreed earlier in the day to call 11 witnesses.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
