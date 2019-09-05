Seoul stocks up over 1 pct late Thursday morning on eased global concerns
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks were sharply up late Thursday morning, one day after the withdrawal of Hong Kong's extradition bill helped improve global investor sentiment, leading to significant gains on Wall Street overnight.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) leaped 22.05 points, or 1.11 percent, to 2,010.58 as of 11:20 a.m., breaching the psychologically significant 2,000-point mark for the first time since Aug. 2.
"Hong Kong's stock prices surged greatly after the Hong Kong leader officially withdrew the extradition bill. Such positive news that came after a long drought (of good news) created short-term momentum for an upward movement that also helped push up U.S. stock prices," KB Securities said in a report.
Reports of the United States and China planning to resume their drawn out trade negotiations also helped improve investor sentiment throughout global markets, including that of the U.S.
In Seoul, most large caps were in positive terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics surged 4.08 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 2.50 percent.
Top chemicals company LG Chem added 1.40 percent, and top steel maker POSCO soared 2.37 percent.
Industry leader Hyundai motor slipped 0.78 percent, while top portal operator NAVER plunged 2.65 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,198.30 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 9.90 won from the previous session's close.
