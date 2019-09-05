N. Korea likely to mark founding anniversary without military parade: official
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is expected to celebrate its founding anniversary next week on a scale similar to those of previous years without holding a military parade, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
The Sept. 9 anniversary, which marks the 1948 establishment of the North's communist government, comes after Pyongyang has ramped up criticism of the United States and South Korea amid stalled nuclear talks with Washington.
The North often marks an important national holiday, especially on every fifth or 10th anniversary, with a military parade featuring newly developed weapons, such as intercontinental ballistic missiles. But next week's anniversary is expected to go without such a parade as it's the 71st anniversary, the official said.
"This year's event is expected to be held at an average level," the official said. "Looking at the past cases ... it would be normal for North Korea not to hold a military parade but have a national meeting."
Eyes are on whether the North will deliver any external messages during the meeting, where its prime minister or the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly has usually made a report.
"Since it is the regime's founding anniversary, the event will be focused on boosting internal unity by highlighting the regime's legitimacy or Chairman Kim Jong-un's leadership," the official said.
Last year, North Korea staged a large-scale military parade but did not showcase intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the U.S. in what appeared to be a relatively low-key event to celebrate the 70th anniversary of its founding.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit western South Korea on Sat.
-
3
U.S. says it respects S. Korea's decision to expedite return of bases
-
4
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea as early as Friday
-
5
(2nd LD) Typhoon Lingling likely to affect S. Korea as early as Friday