Seoul to reschedule events due to Typhoon Lingling
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Thursday announced plans to reschedule outdoor events due to Typhoon Lingling.
Under the plan, the city government will postpone a one-day drone festival from Sept. 7 to Oct. 12.
An outdoor market at Seoul Plaza, which was initially set to run for four days, will be rescheduled for Sept. 9-10.
Typhoon Lingling is forecast to affect the Korean Peninsula as early as Friday and move northwards toward the wider metropolitan area on Saturday.
The weather agency warned of strong winds in southern and western regions. The government held a meeting earlier in the day to review safety measures to minimize potential damage.
