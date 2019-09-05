Vice FM to attend cooperation forum in Russia this week
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho will attend a forum in Russia this week aimed at promoting cooperation between local governments of the two countries, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.
Lee will lead a delegation of local government officials to the Korea-Russia Local Cooperation Forum in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok on Friday, ministry spokesperson Kim In-chul told a press briefing.
The two sides are expected to hold talks on various issues ranging from trade and investment to people-to-people exchanges as part of efforts to solidify bilateral cooperation between local governments on broad terms, he said.
The forum was established under an agreement reached when President Moon Jae-in visited Russia in 2017 and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. South Korea hosted its inaugural meeting in the southeastern city of Pohang last November.
During last year's meeting, the two nations adopted the "Pohang Declaration" calling for greater cooperation between Russia's Far East and South Korean local governments in economic, trade, education, science and other sectors.
