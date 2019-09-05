S. Korea calls for int'l cooperation on Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday called for international cooperation to respond to a possible move by Japan to discharge contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean.
In a press conference held in Seoul, Choi Won-ho, the head of the Ministry of Science and ICT's big science policy bureau, said releasing tainted water from the nuke plant poses a grave threat to the global environment and health of people everywhere.
"There is a pressing need to work together on this matter, and the government has taken steps to create an international cooperation system," he said.
Seoul will send a letter outlining its grave concerns to neighboring countries and ask the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to play a greater role in this problem.
The IAEA needs to work with the world on this matter. The senior official added South Korea plans to send a delegation led by First Vice Science Minister Mun Mi-ock to the IAEA's general conference slated to be held from Sept. 16-20 in Vienna, to deliver a keynote speech on the matter and highlight the importance of the issue to other countries, the official said.
South Korea's latest move comes as Japan said earlier it could release contaminated water from the power plant in the northeastern part of Honshu that was devastated by an earthquake triggered tsunami in March 2011.
The damage caused by the towering waves led to a meltdown of three of the plant's six reactors with the subsequent release of radioactive materials into the surrounding environment being rated as the worst nuclear disaster since the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown.
The Tokyo Electric Power Co., the company in charge of the power plant, admitted in 2018 that it found traces of radioactive tritium, strontium-90, Iodine-129 and other elements in the water used in its cleanup effort, despite the liquid being treated before being placed in storage.
The announcement by the science ministry also follows repeated calls made in the past by South Korea to urge Japan to seriously consider the fallout of the disposal of contaminated water.
Seoul has also requested that the Japanese government become more open and explain in detail to the world at large and to its own people how it will move forward on the Fukushima issue.
yonngong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit western South Korea on Sat.
-
2
U.S. says it respects S. Korea's decision to expedite return of bases
-
3
Seoul preps for Typhoon Lingling
-
4
(2nd LD) Typhoon Lingling likely to affect S. Korea as early as Friday
-
5
(LEAD) Trump: U.S. is not looking for regime change in N.K.