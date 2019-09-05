KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HITEJINRO 25,900 UP 350
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,000 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 40,900 DN 300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14300 0
KiaMtr 43,500 DN 200
Yuhan 227,500 DN 500
SLCORP 21,700 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 140,000 DN 2,500
DOOSAN 101,500 0
DaelimInd 95,800 UP 600
Donga Socio Holdings 87,300 DN 1,400
SK hynix 83,000 UP 3,000
Youngpoong 577,000 DN 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,950 UP 500
SamsungF&MIns 227,500 UP 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,500 DN 300
Kogas 39,200 DN 550
Hanwha 24,300 DN 200
DB HiTek 15,000 DN 300
CJ 81,600 UP 200
JWPHARMA 27,550 DN 250
LGInt 17,400 UP 450
DongkukStlMill 6,320 UP 50
SBC 16,800 UP 200
Hyundai M&F INS 24,100 0
TONGYANG 1,590 DN 10
Daesang 21,850 DN 300
SKNetworks 5,410 DN 50
ORION Holdings 16,150 DN 250
KISWire 23,100 DN 100
LotteFood 442,500 DN 6,000
NEXENTIRE 9,240 DN 100
CHONGKUNDANG 83,700 DN 700
KCC 224,500 DN 3,500
AmoreG 62,000 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 128,000 DN 500
HankookShellOil 325,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 14,100 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,750 DN 400
TaekwangInd 1,104,000 DN 10,000
