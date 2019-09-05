KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SsangyongCement 6,050 UP 50
KAL 22,500 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,655 DN 45
LG Corp. 71,100 DN 600
SsangyongMtr 3,070 DN 50
BoryungPharm 12,250 DN 100
L&L 12,700 DN 250
NamyangDairy 504,000 DN 8,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 44,800 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,000 UP 100
Shinsegae 243,000 DN 12,000
Nongshim 244,500 DN 7,000
SGBC 38,700 DN 300
Hyosung 87,800 UP 700
LOTTE 33,950 DN 100
AK Holdings 34,000 DN 300
Binggrae 56,200 DN 500
GCH Corp 18,800 DN 450
LotteChilsung 135,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,700 DN 50
POSCO 214,000 UP 3,000
SPC SAMLIP 88,200 DN 600
SAMSUNG SDS 196,000 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,050 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,235 UP 30
DB INSURANCE 48,100 DN 200
SamsungElec 45,700 UP 1,600
NHIS 12,350 UP 100
SK Discovery 22,900 DN 150
LS 46,200 UP 650
GC Corp 110,500 DN 500
GS E&C 32,300 UP 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,350 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 244,000 DN 2,000
KPIC 122,000 UP 4,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,310 UP 30
SKC 46,050 UP 500
GS Retail 40,300 DN 900
Ottogi 570,000 DN 8,000
IlyangPharm 20,800 DN 200
