KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,400 UP 50
KorElecTerm 46,750 DN 400
NamhaeChem 8,970 UP 170
DONGSUH 18,100 0
BGF 5,990 0
SamsungEng 15,550 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 87,200 UP 100
PanOcean 4,935 UP 55
SAMSUNG CARD 32,950 DN 550
CheilWorldwide 25,150 DN 100
KT 27,100 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL185500 DN8500
LG Uplus 13,250 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,000 UP 1,300
KT&G 101,500 0
DHICO 5,990 DN 120
LG Display 14,150 DN 150
Kangwonland 28,950 UP 150
NAVER 147,000 DN 4,000
Kakao 135,000 DN 3,500
NCsoft 543,000 DN 8,000
DSME 28,400 UP 100
DSINFRA 6,190 DN 20
DWEC 4,210 UP 5
Donga ST 84,800 DN 1,200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,700 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 229,500 UP 3,000
DongwonF&B 214,000 DN 1,500
KEPCO KPS 32,000 DN 150
LGH&H 1,245,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 325,000 UP 3,500
KEPCO E&C 18,150 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 94,000 UP 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 43,100 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,400 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 62,300 UP 200
Celltrion 164,000 DN 3,500
Huchems 21,500 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 168,500 DN 2,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,300 DN 2,300
