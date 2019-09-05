Korean stocks, currency advance on hopes for end to U.S.-China trade dispute
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks closed sharply higher Thursday and the local currency advanced to the highest level in over a month on reports of a resumption of talks to put an end to the U.S.-China trade dispute.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) surged 16.22 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at 2,004.75, breaching the psychologically significant 2,000-point mark for the first time since Aug. 1.
Trade volume was moderate at about 482 million shares worth 5.46 trillion won (US$4.55 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 474 to 351.
The sharp increase followed reports that Washington and Beijing will resume their trade negotiations next month to seek an end to their yearlong trade dispute, which has been blamed as the No. 1 reason for a steady drop in South Korean exports.
"Today, China's commerce ministry announced that the U.S. and China have agreed to hold high-level trade talks in Washington in early October, which worked as a positive factor in key Asian stock markets," said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment.
The local stocks boldly rebounded Wednesday on reports of Hong Kong's regional government withdrawing the controversial extradition bill that led to weeks of crippling protest rallies, along with Britain's last minute efforts to avoid the country's exit from the European Union, or Brexit, without a deal.
Analysts here insisted a possible breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade dispute may have a greater impact on Asia's fourth-largest economy and its stock market.
"The fact that the local stock market has seen its worst drop due to the U.S.-China trade dispute means its potential to rise is as great in the case the trade spat comes to an end," said Noh Dong-kil, an analyst from NH Investment and Securities.
South Korea's exports have dropped for nine consecutive months since December amid the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies, which are also the biggest importers of South Korean goods.
In 2018, outbound shipments to the United States and China accounted for 38.8 percent of total exports, according to Noh.
Both foreigners and institutions were buyers, purchasing a net 187.2 billion won and 92.8 billion won worth of shares, respectively.
Individuals offloaded a net 283 billion won.
Large caps were mixed at the close.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics leaped 3.63 percent to 45,700 won, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix similarly surging 3.75 percent to 83,000 won.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor, on the other hand, slipped 0.39 percent to 128,000 won, while top portal operator NAVER plunged 2.65 percent to 147,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,200.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 8.00 won from the previous session's close and marking the highest level since Aug. 2, when the won-dollar rate stood at 1,198.00.
