Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KAI names ex-commerce vice minister as new CEO

All Headlines 16:04 September 05, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Co. (KAI), South Korea's sole aircraft manufacturer, said Thursday it has officially named a former commerce vice minister as its new chief executive.

Ahn Hyun-ho, who also served as vice chairman of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), will get a three-year term. The 62-year-old replaces Kim Jo-won, who recently became senior presidential secretary for civil affairs under the Moon Jae-in administration.

KAI posted 1.4 trillion won (US$1.1 billion) in sales in the first half, down 2.9 percent from a year ago, but its operating profit surged 102.7 percent on-year to 150.6 billion won.

KAI names ex-commerce vice minister as new CEO - 1

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#KAI #Ahn Hyun-ho
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!