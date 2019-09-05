S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 5, 2019
All Headlines 16:44 September 05, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.171 1.157 +1.4
3-year TB 1.259 1.241 +1.8
10-year TB 1.367 1.344 +2.3
2-year MSB 1.280 1.260 +2.0
3-year CB (AA-) 1.760 1.741 +1.9
91-day CD 1.530 1.500 +3.0
(END)
