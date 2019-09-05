Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) Justice minister nominee faces fresh corruption allegations involving his wife
SEOUL -- Ahead of a confirmation hearing set for this week, Cho Kuk, the justice minister nominee, has faced fresh allegations that his wife fabricated a certificate to help their daughter enter a medical school.
Cho's wife, surnamed Chung, a professor at Dongyang University, faces allegations that she forged the dean's award certificate in 2012 to prove her daughter had done voluntary work at an English education center at the university in Yeongju, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul. Chung was chief of the center at that time.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea calls for int'l cooperation on Japan's Fukushima water discharge plan
SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday called for international cooperation to respond to a possible move by Japan to discharge contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima power plant into the Pacific Ocean.
In a press conference held in Seoul, Choi Won-ho, the head of the Ministry of Science and ICT's big science policy division, said releasing tainted water from the nuke plant poses a grave threat to the global environment and health of people everywhere.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon in Laos for summit on business partnerships
VIENTIANE -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in landed in Vientiane, the capital of Laos and the last leg of his regional swing, Thursday for talks on promoting bilateral cooperation.
Moon is South Korea's first president to make a state visit to Laos, which reflects his administration's efforts to expand Seoul's ties with Southeast Asian countries under the New Southern Policy.
-----------------
NK deputy premier urges S. Korea to carry out summit agreements
VLADIVOSTOK/SEOUL -- A vice premier of North Korea urged South Korea on Thursday to implement the summit agreements the two sides reached last year if it wants to resume the long-stalled reconciliation talks.
Ri Ryong-nam made the remark to reporters in Vladivostok after meeting with Russian government officials. Ri arrived in the Far Eastern port city earlier this week to take part in the 5th Eastern Economic Forum.
-----------------
Kazakhstan vows efforts for repatriation of Korean freedom fighter's remains
SEOUL -- Kazakhstan has promised to cooperate with South Korea for a smooth repatriation of remains of one of the legendary Korean independence fighters, Hong Beom-do, Seoul's defense ministry said Thursday.
Shpekbayev Ruslan, first deputy of the general staff of Kazakhstan's armed forces, made the commitment Wednesday during talks with South Korea's Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min in Seoul. Ruslan was in Seoul to attend the Seoul Defense Dialogue.
-----------------
Korean stocks, currency advance on hopes for end to U.S.-China trade dispute
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed sharply higher Thursday and the local currency advanced to the highest level in over a month on reports of a resumption of talks to put an end to the U.S.-China trade dispute.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) surged 16.22 points, or 0.82 percent, to close at 2,004.75, breaching the psychologically significant 2,000-point mark for the first time since Aug. 1.
