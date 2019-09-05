Samsung debuts trio of new home appliances in Europe
By Kim Eun-jung
BERLIN, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. debuted in Europe three new home appliances that improve air quality at home and meet modern lifestyle demands.
Samsung unveiled the trio -- AirDresser, and the Cube air purifier and POWERstick Jet vacuum cleaner -- on the eve of IFA technology show that kicks off on Friday.
Similar to LG's Styler, AirDresser is a clothing care appliance that refreshes and sanitizes clothing using powerful blasts of air and steam, which saves time and money on trips to the dry cleaners, Samsung said.
Samsung said the appliance enables consumers to re-wear clothes without having to run a full load of laundry, while also helping to lengthen the lifespans of delicate garments.
The Cube air purifier combines sleek, modular design with advanced air purification technology to help consumers enjoy clean air at home.
Samsung Cube AX9500 is Samsung's first air purifier model to launch in the European market.
Because they are modular, two Cubes can be easily stacked — each comes with its own docking component — so that each unit can release air in different directions depending on how they are set up.
The POWERstick Jet vacuum cleaner features generate up to 200W of "industry-leading" suction power and advanced filter system for better cleaning, it noted.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit western South Korea on Sat.
-
2
Seoul preps for Typhoon Lingling
-
3
U.S. says it respects S. Korea's decision to expedite return of bases
-
4
(2nd LD) Typhoon Lingling likely to affect S. Korea as early as Friday
-
5
(LEAD) Trump: U.S. is not looking for regime change in N.K.