S. Korea held to draw by Georgia in tuneup for World Cup qualifying match

Qazaishvili continued to wreak havoc on the Korean defense. He had an open chance in transition in the 50th, and only a block by the diving defender Kim Min-jae prevented Georgia from taking a 2-1 lead. Five minutes later, in yet another defensive breakdown for South Korea, Qazaishvili found the streaking Tomike Okriashvili, who then set up Otar Kiteishvili for a shot that bounced out of bounds.