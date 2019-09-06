S. Korea coach calls team's 1st half vs. Georgia 'worst' he's seen
ISTANBUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Paulo Bento didn't mince words.
After his South Korean men's national football team managed a 2-2 draw against Georgia in a friendly here Thursday, the Portuguese head coach was busy listing off things that went wrong.
"We weren't steady when we had the possession, and we made too many bad passes," Bento said at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in Istanbul. "As far as the first half, it was the worst we've played in my 17 matches with the team."
South Korea struggled at both ends in Bento's 3-5-2 formation, with the three defenders having serious spacing issues against a skilled and determined Georgian offense. Only two second-half goals by super-sub Hwang Ui-jo allowed South Korea to walk away with a draw.
And it was a discouraging result with South Korea preparing for their first match in the second round of the Asian World Cup qualification against Turkmenistan next Tuesday.
Bento defended his use of the 3-5-2 scheme, saying he wanted to prepare his players for different situations that could emerge during the World Cup qualifying phase.
He also pointed out that South Korea still haven't lost in three matches using 3-5-2, though he acknowledged he wasn't pleased with the process.
"In the second half, we played better only because we couldn't get any worse," the coach went on. "But we kept making the same mistakes that we did in the first half. We'll have to analyze reasons for that."
