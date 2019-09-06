Red-hot forward saves S. Korea with timely goals
ISTANBUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Hwang Ui-jo watched from the bench as South Korea fell behind Georgia 1-0 in the first half of their men's football friendly in Istanbul Thursday.
So Hwang donned his cape and went to work in the second half, saving his team from an embarrassing defeat.
Hwang scored both of South Korea's goals in a 2-2 draw against Georgia. The 27-year-old forward for Bordeaux in the top French league netted the equalizer just two minutes into the second half. He then found the back of the net in the 85th minute to put South Korea up 2-1. It should have stood as the winner, though the defense, which looked wobbly all match, relinquished that advantage in the 90th minute.
The match will be remembered mostly for the way South Korea struggled against a team that sits 57 spots below in the FIFA rankings at No. 94. And things would have turned out far uglier if Hwang hadn't come through.
And that has become sort of a pattern for South Korea -- they would have trouble getting it going offensively and then Hwang would step up and score key goals.
Hwang has now scored in three straight international matches. He has nine goals in 17 matches under head coach Paulo Bento, more than any other South Korean since Bento took the reins last fall. Hwang had only one goal in 11 matches before emerging as Bento's most trusted scorer.
Hwang connected with fellow forward Son Heung-min for his first goal, deftly redirecting a sharp cross from the right side while staying just onside.
Hwang was the beneficiary of some pretty passes -- and there weren't too many of them for South Korea in this match -- for his second goal. International rookie Lee Dong-gyeong cut in from the right wing and crossed one to the other side to Kim Jin-su, who headed it to Hwang right at the goalmouth. And Hwang, without skipping a beat, headed that pass home to make it 2-1 in the 85th minute.
Hwang switched clubs during the summer, leaving Japanese outfit Gamba Osaka after three seasons to join Bordeaux. He has a goal in four matches for his new team.
South Korea played Georgia to prepare for a World Cup qualifying match against Turkmenistan next Tuesday, and Hwang will once again be counted on for goals, whether he starts or comes off the bench.
"As I entered the match in the second half, I tried hard to change the momentum," Hwang said. "I always believe I will get at least one scoring chance in any match and I try to pounce on that opportunity."
Hwang said he would have felt better about his two-goal performance if the team had won but added, "The World Cup qualifying game is the one that matters."
Hwang and Tottenham Hotspur attacking ace Son Heung-min have developed a strong partnership. And they just may have a new sidekick on offense: 18-year-old phenom Lee Kang-in, the Golden Ball winner as the best player of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in June who played in his first senior international match Thursday.
In perhaps the most anticipated debut by a South Korean in recent memory, Lee started as an attacking midfielder and showed flashes of skills that make him such a tantalizing prospect.
In the 13th minute, Lee deftly undressed a defender to send a long pass that started the team's first dangerous fast break opportunity. Lee took the ensuing corner kick and set up Son for a volley that went off the target.
Lee got knocked around by the opposing defenders but didn't look any worse for wear. Lee hit the right goal post with a free kick in the 52nd minute, the closest he came to scoring before getting lifted in the 72nd.
A left-footed playmaker with dazzling skills, Lee should soon become a fixture in the national team midfield.
Coach Bento said the jury is still out on Lee, because he was asked to play in a formation with which he wasn't familiar and the team around him struggled.
"We have to help him continue to grow with experience like this," Bento said. "He is a highly-skilled player and he has a high ceiling. But he has to compete hard for his job on the national team."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
5
(LEAD) Pompeo calls out N.K. over forced disappearances
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Seoul preps for Typhoon Lingling
-
2
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit western South Korea on Sat.
-
3
U.S. says it respects S. Korea's decision to expedite return of bases
-
4
(LEAD) Trump: U.S. is not looking for regime change in N.K.
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for strong typhoon