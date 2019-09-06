N. Korea seeks to import Russian, Belarusian vodka in violation of sanctions: U.N. panel
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has sought to import luxury goods in violation of United Nations sanctions, including more than 100,000 bottles of Russian and Belarusian vodka, a U.N. panel of experts said Thursday.
The panel published the findings in a new report to the U.N. Security Council committee monitoring sanctions implementation against the North, saying the bottles were seized in two separate incidents in November and February.
The first instance involved 15,600 bottles of Belarusian vodka priced at US$14,160, and the producer was the same as in a previous vodka seizure investigated by the panel in 2018, according to the document.
The second case involved 90,000 bottles of Russian vodka priced at $27,125, it said.
North Korea also imported luxury cars, such as a Mercedes Maybach S-Class limousine seen in Pyongyang and then in Hanoi, Vietnam, in February during the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to the report.
When asked by the panel, the Vietnamese government said North Korea declined to provide information on the number and type of vehicles it would bring into Vietnam, citing security reasons.
The panel also reported that it obtained information linking the Taesong Department Store in Pyongyang to the Taesong Group, which has been accused of involvement in the North's ballistic missile program.
The department store sells luxury goods and reopened in April after renovation, it said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
