Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Sept. 6

All Headlines 09:15 September 06, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Confirmation hearing on justice minister nominee

-- S. Korea remains alert for strong typhoon

-- Second day of Seoul Defense Dialogue

Economy & Finance

-- S. Korea eyes record budget for export support

-- Korean tech firms flex muscles at IFA
