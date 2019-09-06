Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:08 September 06, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/23 Rain 30
Incheon 29/23 Rain 30
Suwon 29/24 Rain 30
Cheongju 30/24 Rain 30
Daejeon 30/24 Rain 30
Chuncheon 29/22 Rain 60
Gangneung 28/23 Rain 30
Jeonju 30/23 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 30/23 Sunny 60
Jeju 28/25 Sunny 80
Daegu 30/23 Sunny 70
Busan 29/25 Sunny 60
(END)
