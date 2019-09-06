Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

September 06, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/23 Rain 30

Incheon 29/23 Rain 30

Suwon 29/24 Rain 30

Cheongju 30/24 Rain 30

Daejeon 30/24 Rain 30

Chuncheon 29/22 Rain 60

Gangneung 28/23 Rain 30

Jeonju 30/23 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 30/23 Sunny 60

Jeju 28/25 Sunny 80

Daegu 30/23 Sunny 70

Busan 29/25 Sunny 60

(END)

