Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Kia hires ex-Infiniti designer to lead design center

All Headlines 09:33 September 06, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp., South Korea's No. 2 automaker, said Friday it has appointed a former Infiniti designer as head of its design center to beef up the competitiveness of its brand.

Kia, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said Karim Habib will lead its design center in South Korea starting in October.

Habib, a Lebanese-born Canadian, will be responsible for setting its brand design strategy and styling of vehicles, the automaker said. The 49-year-old will work with Luc Donckerwolke, who is in charge of vehicle designs at Hyundai Motor Group.

Kia said Habib's abundant experience in designing vehicles for luxury brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Infiniti will help the company.

His recent work for Infiniti includes the electric vehicle concepts QX Inspiration and Prototype 10.

This photo provided by Kia Motors Corp. on Sept. 6, 2019, shows Karim Habib, who was appointed the automaker's new design chief. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Kia #Karim Habib
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!