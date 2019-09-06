The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:02 September 06, 2019
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.50 1.50
2-M 1.49 1.49
3-M 1.48 1.48
6-M 1.45 1.43
12-M 1.46 1.44
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
5
(LEAD) Pompeo calls out N.K. over forced disappearances
Most Saved
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Seoul preps for Typhoon Lingling
-
2
Typhoon Lingling likely to hit western South Korea on Sat.
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for strong typhoon
-
4
Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
5
N. Korea's state media slams S. Korea for deploying U.S. stealth jets