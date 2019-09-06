Presidential official slams prosecution in row over minister nominee
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- A presidential official on Friday criticized an ongoing probe over allegations surrounding the justice minister nominee and his family as the presidential office and prosecution clashed over the issue.
The prosecution has been intensifying its investigation into Cho Kuk and his family amid doubts regarding the education of Cho's 28-year-old daughter and a family investment in a private equity fund.
"It is nothing more or less than (the prosecution) being afraid of nominee Cho being appointed as justice minister," a Cheong Wa Dae official said in a phone interview with Yonhap News Agency.
"The searches and confiscations at 20 to 30 locations in the name of investigating Cho's allegations is on the same level as a probe into a rebellion conspiracy or nationwide crackdown on gangsters," the official added.
The remarks come a day after the Supreme Prosecutors' Office publicly called on the presidential office to stop intervening in its investigation into Cho's wife over suspicions that she may have concocted a school award for her daughter.
In a rare move, the prosecution office sent out a text message to reporters, citing an unnamed official, saying, "Today, a high-ranking official at Cheong Wa Dae suggested in a media interview that it is not a fabrication with regard to the certificate forgery allegation involving the minister nominee's wife. This can be seen as an intervention in the investigation, and it is very inappropriate."
Cheong Wa Dae immediately denied the claim, saying that it has never interfered with the probe and that it will closely watch Cho's confirmation hearing scheduled for Friday.
The presidential official's remarks are the latest in the ongoing friction between the presidential office and prosecution over Cho's appointment.
The law professor, who previously served as senior presidential secretary, is widely seen as a key figure tasked with pushing ahead with President Moon Jae-in's drive to reform the state prosecution.
South Korea's Justice Minister oversees the prosecution in terms of human resources and administration.
Cho is currently attending a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
