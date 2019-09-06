Seoul shares trade higher late Friday morning
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks gained ground late Friday morning as investors cheered the upcoming high-level dialogue between Washington and Beijing slated for next month.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had moved up 6.61 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,011.36, as of 11:20 a.m.
The planned trade talks may help ease uncertainties surrounding the growing trade tension between the world's top two economies.
Top market cap Samsung Electronics rose 1.09 percent and LG Display gained 1.77 percent.
Shipbuilders continued to trade higher, with Samsung Heavy Industries rising 3.21 percent and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering advancing 3.06 percent. Korea Aerospace Industries added 1.22 percent.
Top builder Hyundai Engineering & Construction climbed 1.07 percent and Daelim Industrial rose 0.63 percent. GS Engineering & Construction moved up 2.17 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,197.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.15 won from the previous session's close.
