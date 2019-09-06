Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG family found not guilty in tax evasion case

All Headlines 11:58 September 06, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Friday acquitted members of the family that owns LG Group, including Heesung Group Chairman Koon Bon-neung, of charges of tax evasion.

The Seoul Central District Court handed down the not-guilty verdict to 14 family members of the family-owned conglomerate and two former and incumbent LG financial management officials, who had been accused of evading transfer income tax worth 15 billion won (US$12.53 million) while transferring shares among LG affiliates in April last year.

"It's difficult to conclude that the two officials intended to evade taxes, although they came under some suspicion. Therefore, (the court) orders an acquittal of the 14 family members, who were indicted in accordance with dual liability," the court said.

Heesung Group Chairman Koo Bon-neung attends a verdict hearing on LG Group's tax evasion allegations at Seoul Central District Court in Seoul on Sept. 6, 2019. (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#LG family-sentence
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!