Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 September 06, 2019

SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Aug. 30 -- U.S. sanctions 3 shipping firms over illicit N.K. activity

31 -- N.K. First Vice Foreign Minister Choe says expectations for talks with U.S. 'disappearing'
Sept. 2 -- Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives in Pyongyang for three-day visit

-- Foreign ministers of N.K., China agree to strengthen ties, cooperate on peninsula issues

3 -- Nuke envoys of S. Korea, Russia meet in Vladivostok for talks on North Korea's denuclearization

4 -- Trump says he believes N.K. wants to tap potential

5 -- U.N. panel says N. Korea continues to develop ICBM program
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!