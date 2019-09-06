Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
------------
N. Korean leader visits resort construction site
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a resort construction site, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday, making his first open "field guidance" trip in four months.
Kim visited Yangdok County Hot Spring Resort, located north of the capital city, Pyongyang, with senior party officials, including Kim's key aide, Choe Ryong-hae, and the leader's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
It was the first time in four months that state media reported a field guidance trip by Kim, after his visit to a department store. In his fourth visit to the resort since August 2018, Kim said the resort should start operations in December to offer "recreation and medical treatment" to visitors.
------------
Senior NK diplomat says expectations for talks with U.S. 'disappearing'
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- A top North Korean diplomat said Saturday that expectations for talks with the United States are fading away, bristling strongly at U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's description of Pyongyang's behavior as "rogue."
First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui also warned the U.S. not to test Pyongyang's patience, claiming that Pompeo's remarks made the resumption of working-level negotiations between the two countries more difficult.
"Our expectations of dialogue with the U.S. are gradually disappearing and we are being pushed to reexamine all the measures we have taken so far," Choe said in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
------------
N. Korea criticizes U.N. report on its cyberattacks as 'fabrication'
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Sunday castigated a U.N. report on its cyberattacks aimed at creating funds for its weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs, calling the report a "fabrication," its state media reported.
A spokesperson of the North's panel on prevention of money laundering and terror financing made the remarks, calling the U.N. report a "downright lie" and a "pretext" for sanctions pressure against the regime, according to the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
"It is a silly act to reenact the method used by propagandists of Hitler fascists who believed that if one lies 100 times, (others) will believe it as a fact," the spokesperson said. "We will never tolerate any act that thoughtlessly slanders the dignity of our country."
------------
N.K. leader desires stronger ties with Vietnam
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has voiced hope for stronger ties with Vietnam in a message to mark a national holiday of the Southeast Asian country, Pyongyang's state media reported Monday.
Kim expressed "belief that the friendly and cooperative ties between our two parties and countries with a long history and tradition would as ever grow stronger," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
In the message, Kim cited his first state visit to Vietnam in March, which he said provided an "important occasion" in strengthening and developing bilateral ties and friendship, the KCNA said.
------------
N. Korean delegation departs for economic forum in Vladivostok
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean delegation left for Russia on Monday to participate in an annual economic forum, state media said.
The North Korean officials, headed by Ri Ryong-nam, vice-premier of the North's Cabinet, left for the 5th Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, according to the North's Korean Central News Agency.
Russia has hosted the event in the Far Eastern port city every year since 2015. This year's event will kick off Wednesday for a three-day run.
The Russian Embassy in Pyongyang said in a Facebook post that the North Korean delegation will meet with a number of Russian officials during their stay in Vladivostok.
------------
N. Korean universities open new majors to focus on science tech education
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Dozens of universities in North Korea established new majors focusing on science and technology this year, the North's main newspaper said Tuesday.
According to the Rodong Sinmun, 85 new majors opened at 37 universities nationwide, including those in the fields of medical equipment, information security, nanomaterial engineering and robot engineering.
The newspaper also said preparations are under way to open 11 new high schools specialized in information technology in each province, as well as to designate one middle school each in every city and county to focus on technology education.
------------
N.K. leader calls science and technology 'locomotive' for economic growth
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has emphasized science and technology education, calling it a "locomotive" boosting the country's economic development, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.
Kim made the statement during a meeting with leading officials of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea last month. The message was presented during a national conference of teachers held Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"Science and technology are a locomotive propelling the economic development of the country and an important criterion demonstrating the state power, while the matrix of those science and technology is education," Kim said.
------------
China's top diplomat visits cemetery of Chinese war dead in N. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has visited a cemetery of Chinese soldiers buried in North Korea, Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday, a move apparently intended to highlight the "blood ties" between the two countries.
Wang and other Chinese officials paid tribute at the Martyrs Cemetery of the Chinese People's Volunteers in Anju, South Pyongan Province, on Tuesday, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The cemetery is known to be a place where the remains of Chinese soldiers who fought alongside North Koreans during the 1950-53 Korean War are buried. Wang laid a wreath and held a moment of silence in memory of the war dead, the KCNA said.
------------
N. Korea slams Japan over suspected plan to discharge radioactive water
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper slammed Japan on Wednesday over its suspected plan to discharge radioactive water into the sea, saying it would be a criminal act that could bring about a nuclear calamity in the region.
The environmentalist group Greenpeace earlier said Japan is planning to discharge about 1 million tons of radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. Japan has said that it has not made any specific decision yet on how to dispose of the contaminated water.
"The islanders who forced untold unhappiness and pains upon our people in the past are now intending to cause a nuclear calamity with radioactive water," the Rodong Sinmun, the North's official newspaper, said apparently referring to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
(END)
-
1
Fans create forest in celebration of BTS leader's birthday
-
2
(LEAD) Typhoon Lingling likely to hit S. Korea hard
-
3
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
4
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
5
(Yonhap Feature) Mt. Seorak cable car raises questions about purpose of national parks
-
1
Approaching typhoon Lingling feared to wreak damage on S. Korea
-
2
Trump touts Korea trade deal as he marks Labor Day
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea, Myanmar reach summit deal to boost economic ties
-
4
(2nd LD) Moon asks for parliamentary confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee
-
5
(3rd LD) Moon presents S. Korea-Myanmar partnership vision at Yangon business forum
-
1
Seoul preps for Typhoon Lingling
-
2
Typhoon Lingling approaches S. Korea
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for strong typhoon
-
4
N. Korea continues to develop ICBM program: U.N. panel
-
5
N. Korea's state media slams S. Korea for deploying U.S. stealth jets