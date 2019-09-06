Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Charity group heads to N. Korea for medical aid project
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- A group of officials from a charity organization left for Pyongyang on Tuesday to carry out a regular on-site visit to the impoverished nation as part of its medical aid project.
The Eugene Bell Foundation said the delegation is scheduled to visit centers providing treatment for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis that are supported by the group and meet with local medical staff and patients.
The foundation dispatches its officials to North Korea in spring and fall every year.
------------
Int'l lawyers claim 2016 N.Korean defectors were deceived, abducted to South
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- A team of international lawyers has concluded that a dozen North Korean restaurant workers in China were "deceived and abducted" by their manager to South Korea three years ago.
The lawyers on Wednesday released the results of their recent probe in both South and North Korea into the high-profile defection case.
Twelve female workers of the Ryukyung Restaurant, a North Korean establishment in Ningbo, China, and their male manager, Heo Kang-il, arrived in South Korea in April 2016. Critics claimed South Korea's spy agency might have pulled the strings behind the rare group defection made known five days ahead of general elections.
------------
NK deputy premier urges S. Korea to carry out summit agreements
VLADIVOSTOK/SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- A vice premier of North Korea urged South Korea on Thursday to implement the summit agreements the two sides reached last year if it wants to resume the long-stalled reconciliation talks.
Ri Ryong-nam made the remark to reporters in Vladivostok after meeting with Russian government officials. Ri arrived in the Far Eastern port city earlier this week to take part in the 5th Eastern Economic Forum.
"South Korea should implement issues specified in the joint declaration and Panmunjom declaration," he said when asked about the prospect of the resumption of inter-Korean talks, referring to the deals reached by President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in their summits in April and September.
------------
Koreas to skip liaison office chiefs' meeting again ahead of 1st anniv. of office's opening
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- The prolonged absence of a weekly meeting between the co-chiefs of an inter-Korean liaison office will continue this week, the unification ministry said Thursday, as cross-border ties remain stalled just a week before the first anniversary of the liaison office's opening.
The two Koreas launched the liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong on Sept. 14 last year to discuss reconciliation projects, and agreed to hold a meeting of its co-heads -- one from each side -- every week.
But no such meeting has been held since the collapse of February's summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump because inter-Korean exchanges can hardly move forward without progress in denuclearization talks due to sanctions.
------------
N. Korea's state media slams S. Korea for deploying U.S. stealth jets
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media lashed out at South Korea on Thursday for introducing F-35A fighter jets from the United States, saying it proves that Seoul has not given up its ambition to attack the North.
"This reckless act demonstrates the war-mongering force in South Korea has not given up is ambition to take a preemptive strike against us," the Korean Central News Agency said.
"The South's move to build up its armed forces will only justify our military measures tens of millions of times to remove things that threaten our national security both directly and indirectly," it added, apparently referring to a series of its recent weapons tests.
------------
Food aid to N. Korea unlikely to be delivered by end of Sept.: unification ministry
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Promised food aid is unlikely to be delivered to North Korea by the end of this month, the unification ministry said Friday.
In June, South Korea announced it would provide 50,000 tons of rice to the North via the World Food Programme (WFP) to help the impoverished country address its worsening food shortages. Its original plan was to complete the delivery by September.
But the North is reportedly refusing to accept the aid, taking issue with a joint military exercise South Korea and the United States conducted last month. The ministry has been trying to confirm the North's official stance through the WFP, which operates an office in Pyongyang, but no response has been delivered.
(END)
