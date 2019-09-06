Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
U.S. calls out N.K. over forced disappearances
WASHINGTON, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States called out North Korea and other nations on Friday for forcing disappearances of citizens viewed as a threat to their regimes.
The statement from the U.S. State Department marked International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, established by the United Nations.
"Authoritarian regimes often disappear advocates for freedom and human rights, journalists, political opposition and others to silence the voices of those who challenge their authority or express dissent, and as a tool of oppression," department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in the statement.
U.S. sanctions 3 shipping firms over illicit N.K. activity
WASHINGTON, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Friday sanctioned three shipping firms for allegedly engaging in illicit ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum goods to North Korea.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced the measures on its website, adding that the companies are based in Taiwan and Hong Kong.
The department also sanctioned two Taiwanese individuals and designated a Panama-flagged vessel as blocked property for engaging in related activity.
N. Korea's FM unlikely to attend U.N. General Assembly
NEW YORK, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's top diplomat is unlikely to attend this year's meeting of the U.N. General Assembly in a move that, if confirmed, would dash expectations for a meeting between him and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the sidelines.
The North had earlier informed the U.N. that Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho would attend the U.N. General Assembly session opening on Sept. 17. But last week, Pyongyang changed the level of its keynote speaker to an ambassadorial, or "Corps Diplomatique," official from a minister-level official, according to sources.
Pyongyang's U.N. Ambassador Kim Song is expected to make the speech on Sept. 30.
U.S. says it is ready for talks despite N. Korea's warning
WASHINGTON, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- The United States is ready to hold talks with North Korea, the State Department said Saturday, after the communist nation warned that expectations for talks with the U.S. are disappearing and threatened to roll back denuclearization measures.
The North's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui issued the warning earlier Saturday in protest of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's branding of Pyongyang's behavior as "rogue." Choe also said the North could "reexamine all the measures we have taken so far," an apparent warning that denuclearization measures could be rolled back.
In response, the State Department said the U.S. is ready for talks.
China's top diplomat arrives in N. Korea
SEOUL/BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for talks with his North Korean counterpart, amid speculation that the two sides could discuss a possible visit to China by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Wang left the Beijing international airport in the afternoon, accompanied by ministry officials, including spokesperson Hua Chunying, and arrived in Pyongyang later in the day, according to news reports from the two countries.
On Friday, Beijing's foreign ministry said Wang would leave China on Monday for a three-day visit to North Korea, without giving further details on his trip.
Top diplomats of N. Korea, China agree to strengthen ties, cooperate on peninsula issues
BEIJING/SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of China and North Korea have agreed to strengthen their friendly bilateral ties and closely work together to resolve Korean Peninsula issues, Beijing's foreign ministry said Tuesday.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho met Monday in Pyongyang and discussed a wide range of issues, including regional security and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.
The meeting took place after Wang arrived in Pyongyang on Monday for a three-day trip. Speculation is growing that his trip is aimed at discussing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to Beijing.
Nuke envoys of S. Korea, Russia hold talks on North Korea's denuclearization
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The top nuclear envoys of South Korea and Russia held talks in Russia on Tuesday on North Korea's denuclearization and other peninsula issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, met with his Russian counterpart, Igor Morgulov, in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, the ministry said in a release.
They discussed the current situation on the Korean Peninsula, including North Korea's latest series of missile launches and ways to facilitate a swift resumption of the stalled working-level negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington.
Trump says he believes N.K. wants to tap potential
WASHINGTON, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to extend another invitation to North Korea to return to denuclearization talks, following Pyongyang's complaints about Washington's attitude.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump reiterated his belief that North Korea seeks to tap its economic potential.
The comment comes as U.S.-North Korea negotiations have stalled since the no-deal summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February due to disagreement over how far the North will denuclearize in exchange for sanctions relief from the U.S.
N. Korea continues to develop ICBM program: U.N. panel
WASHINGTON, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's missile programs are designed to support its development of intercontinental ballistic missiles, a United Nations panel of experts said Thursday, underscoring the ongoing threat posed by the regime.
The panel made the assessment in a new report for the U.N. Security Council committee monitoring sanctions implementation against North Korea, adding that the regime's nuclear weapons program also continues unabated.
The report covers the period Feb. 2 - Aug. 2, and comes as U.S.-North Korea denuclearization negotiations have stalled since the no-deal summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February, with the two sides apart on how far the North needs to denuclearize in exchange for sanctions relief from the U.S.
U.N. panel recommends future N.K. sanctions focus on cyberattacks
WASHINGTON, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- A United Nations panel of experts recommended Thursday that the Security Council draft future sanctions against North Korea with a focus on its cyberattacks.
The experts made the recommendation in a new report to the U.N. Security Council committee monitoring sanctions implementation against the North, saying the regime is estimated to have illegally acquired as much as US$2 billion through cyberattacks.
The report covered the period Feb. 2 - Aug. 2, and detailed the regime's increasingly sophisticated evasion of financial sanctions by cyber means.
