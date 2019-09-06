KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KISWire 22,650 DN 450
LotteFood 434,500 DN 8,000
NEXENTIRE 9,120 DN 120
CHONGKUNDANG 83,100 DN 600
ORION Holdings 16,050 DN 100
Donga Socio Holdings 86,800 DN 500
SK hynix 81,900 DN 1,100
Youngpoong 575,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,400 UP 450
SamsungF&MIns 226,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,550 UP 50
Kogas 39,450 UP 250
Hanwha 24,300 0
DB HiTek 15,050 UP 50
CJ 80,600 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 27,400 DN 150
Hyosung 87,700 DN 100
LOTTE 33,950 0
AK Holdings 33,950 DN 50
Binggrae 56,200 0
GCH Corp 18,700 DN 100
LotteChilsung 136,000 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 127,500 DN 500
AmoreG 61,300 DN 700
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,550 DN 150
POSCO 215,000 UP 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 87,300 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 195,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 41,600 UP 550
KUMHOTIRE 4,200 DN 35
DB INSURANCE 48,700 UP 600
SLCORP 21,650 DN 50
Yuhan 227,500 0
SamsungElec 46,300 UP 600
NHIS 12,300 DN 50
TaekwangInd 1,095,000 DN 9,000
SsangyongCement 6,090 UP 40
KAL 22,650 UP 150
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,620 DN 35
SsangyongMtr 3,005 DN 65
