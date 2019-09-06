KISWire 22,650 DN 450

LotteFood 434,500 DN 8,000

NEXENTIRE 9,120 DN 120

CHONGKUNDANG 83,100 DN 600

ORION Holdings 16,050 DN 100

Donga Socio Holdings 86,800 DN 500

SK hynix 81,900 DN 1,100

Youngpoong 575,000 DN 2,000

HyundaiEng&Const 42,400 UP 450

SamsungF&MIns 226,000 DN 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,550 UP 50

Kogas 39,450 UP 250

Hanwha 24,300 0

DB HiTek 15,050 UP 50

CJ 80,600 DN 1,000

JWPHARMA 27,400 DN 150

Hyosung 87,700 DN 100

LOTTE 33,950 0

AK Holdings 33,950 DN 50

Binggrae 56,200 0

GCH Corp 18,700 DN 100

LotteChilsung 136,000 UP 500

HyundaiMtr 127,500 DN 500

AmoreG 61,300 DN 700

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,550 DN 150

POSCO 215,000 UP 1,000

SPC SAMLIP 87,300 DN 900

SAMSUNG SDS 195,500 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 41,600 UP 550

KUMHOTIRE 4,200 DN 35

DB INSURANCE 48,700 UP 600

SLCORP 21,650 DN 50

Yuhan 227,500 0

SamsungElec 46,300 UP 600

NHIS 12,300 DN 50

TaekwangInd 1,095,000 DN 9,000

SsangyongCement 6,090 UP 40

KAL 22,650 UP 150

YUNGJIN PHARM 4,620 DN 35

SsangyongMtr 3,005 DN 65

(MORE)