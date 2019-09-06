KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG Corp. 71,900 UP 800
BoryungPharm 12,300 UP 50
L&L 12,450 DN 250
NamyangDairy 498,500 DN 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,650 UP 850
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,750 DN 250
Shinsegae 241,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 240,000 DN 4,500
SGBC 38,400 DN 300
LGInt 17,000 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 6,280 DN 40
SBC 16,700 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 23,950 DN 150
TONGYANG 1,560 DN 30
Daesang 21,600 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,310 DN 100
KCC 222,500 DN 2,000
HankookShellOil 326,500 UP 1,500
BukwangPharm 14,000 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 41,950 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,200 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 41,450 UP 550
HITEJINRO 25,950 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 136,500 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 102,000 UP 500
DaelimInd 97,100 UP 1,300
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14100 DN200
KiaMtr 43,650 UP 150
SK Discovery 22,450 DN 450
LS 46,950 UP 750
GC Corp 109,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 32,050 DN 250
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,900 DN 450
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 244,000 0
KPIC 123,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,300 DN 10
SKC 44,900 DN 1,150
GS Retail 40,900 UP 600
Ottogi 568,000 DN 2,000
IlyangPharm 20,800 0
(MORE)
-
1
