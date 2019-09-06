DaeduckElec 9,790 DN 130

MERITZ SECU 4,835 DN 25

HtlShilla 82,700 DN 500

Hanmi Science 40,400 DN 350

SamsungElecMech 97,200 DN 1,000

Hanssem 60,800 DN 600

KSOE 118,500 UP 4,000

Hanwha Chem 17,750 DN 150

OCI 65,900 DN 2,000

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 46,200 UP 200

KorZinc 437,500 DN 8,000

SamsungHvyInd 7,920 UP 120

SYC 49,800 DN 300

HyundaiMipoDock 42,700 UP 750

IS DONGSEO 30,250 UP 250

S-Oil 96,100 DN 400

LG Innotek 103,000 DN 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,000 DN 6,000

HYUNDAI WIA 48,650 UP 200

KumhoPetrochem 70,700 DN 600

Mobis 249,000 UP 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,700 UP 1,350

HDC HOLDINGS 12,450 DN 150

S-1 97,600 DN 2,100

Hanchem 81,700 UP 3,000

DWS 39,100 DN 200

UNID 45,650 DN 300

KEPCO 24,950 0

SamsungSecu 35,050 DN 550

SKTelecom 237,000 UP 500

S&T MOTIV 52,800 UP 400

HyundaiElev 79,400 0

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,950 DN 50

Hanon Systems 11,500 DN 200

SK 203,500 DN 1,000

DAEKYO 6,020 DN 110

GKL 20,800 UP 200

Handsome 29,300 DN 500

WJ COWAY 83,500 DN 1,300

LOTTE SHOPPING 136,500 0

