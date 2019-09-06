KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 9,790 DN 130
MERITZ SECU 4,835 DN 25
HtlShilla 82,700 DN 500
Hanmi Science 40,400 DN 350
SamsungElecMech 97,200 DN 1,000
Hanssem 60,800 DN 600
KSOE 118,500 UP 4,000
Hanwha Chem 17,750 DN 150
OCI 65,900 DN 2,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 46,200 UP 200
KorZinc 437,500 DN 8,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,920 UP 120
SYC 49,800 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 42,700 UP 750
IS DONGSEO 30,250 UP 250
S-Oil 96,100 DN 400
LG Innotek 103,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAI WIA 48,650 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 70,700 DN 600
Mobis 249,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,700 UP 1,350
HDC HOLDINGS 12,450 DN 150
S-1 97,600 DN 2,100
Hanchem 81,700 UP 3,000
DWS 39,100 DN 200
UNID 45,650 DN 300
KEPCO 24,950 0
SamsungSecu 35,050 DN 550
SKTelecom 237,000 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 52,800 UP 400
HyundaiElev 79,400 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 31,950 DN 50
Hanon Systems 11,500 DN 200
SK 203,500 DN 1,000
DAEKYO 6,020 DN 110
GKL 20,800 UP 200
Handsome 29,300 DN 500
WJ COWAY 83,500 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 136,500 0
