KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,500 UP 100
KorElecTerm 46,200 DN 550
NamhaeChem 8,950 DN 20
DONGSUH 17,850 DN 250
BGF 6,100 UP 110
SamsungEng 15,650 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 87,300 UP 100
PanOcean 4,840 DN 95
SAMSUNG CARD 33,200 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 24,800 DN 350
KT 27,100 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL179000 DN6500
LG Uplus 13,100 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,200 DN 800
KT&G 101,500 0
DHICO 5,990 0
LG Display 14,350 UP 200
Kangwonland 29,100 UP 150
NAVER 149,500 UP 2,500
Kakao 136,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 552,000 UP 9,000
DSME 28,850 UP 450
DSINFRA 6,170 DN 20
DWEC 4,175 DN 35
Donga ST 84,800 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,350 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 227,500 DN 2,000
DongwonF&B 213,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 31,750 DN 250
LGH&H 1,247,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 328,500 UP 3,500
KEPCO E&C 18,000 DN 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 93,300 DN 700
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,300 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,400 0
LGELECTRONICS 62,000 DN 300
Celltrion 165,500 UP 1,500
Huchems 21,600 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 169,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,100 DN 200
(MORE)
-
1
